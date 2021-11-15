Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $204.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.89. Diageo plc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $205.89.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

