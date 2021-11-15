Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and $44,127.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00005640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001525 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,643,580 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

