DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,110.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $28,110.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00411580 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,065,775,934 coins and its circulating supply is 7,925,539,152 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.