Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $142.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.26 or 0.00349427 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

