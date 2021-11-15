Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Head to Head Contrast

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PC Connection and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.31% 9.69% 6.35% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Connection and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.50 $55.76 million $2.43 20.26 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 4.03 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

PC Connection beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

