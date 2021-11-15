Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $13,445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 178,288 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.91 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

