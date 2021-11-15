Ditto (DITTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119,876.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $119,876.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00074321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,411.76 or 1.00375475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.35 or 0.07128390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

