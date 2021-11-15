Dock Market Capitalization Hits $63.05 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Dock has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.00373854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 865,229,719 coins and its circulating supply is 731,498,014 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

