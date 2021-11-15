Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 597.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:DCUE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,306. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCUE. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,358,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,285,000.

