DomRaider Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $583,899.11 and approximately $17.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

