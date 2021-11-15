Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $172.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

