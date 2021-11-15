DoYourTip (DYT) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $38,327.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.60 or 0.00444214 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.96 or 0.01026209 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars.

