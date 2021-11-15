DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $43,359.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.26 or 0.00432962 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.54 or 0.01151049 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

