DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 291246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

Specifically, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 85,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

