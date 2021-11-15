Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRUNF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

