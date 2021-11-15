Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.96 Million

Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $168.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.33 million to $172.59 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $649.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $653.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $705.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of DCO opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $606.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.