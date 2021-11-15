Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of DPM traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.38. 194,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,307. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,555.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

