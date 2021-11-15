Dusk Network Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $125.70 million and approximately $42.92 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

