Dynamics Special Purpose Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DYNS) Lock-Up Period To End on November 22nd

Dynamics Special Purpose’s (NASDAQ:DYNS) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 22nd. Dynamics Special Purpose had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DYNS opened at $9.99 on Monday. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNS. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,740,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.