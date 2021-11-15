Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $120,006.76 and approximately $112,725.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.42 or 0.00437375 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.36 or 0.01132279 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

