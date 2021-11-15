Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.67% of Dynex Capital worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

