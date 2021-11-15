Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of ECC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 82,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,658. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $471.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

