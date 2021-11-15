Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

EIC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

