Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 97.6% in October

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the October 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
