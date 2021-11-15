Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 97.6% in October

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the October 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

