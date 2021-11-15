eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1,711.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00411916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

