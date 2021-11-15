EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,343.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. EchoLink has a market cap of $459,762.77 and approximately $27,343.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00222392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

