Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $236.76

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.76 and last traded at $235.46, with a volume of 743685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

