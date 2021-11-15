EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded 8% lower against the dollar. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $73.76 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00222392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

