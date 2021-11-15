Einsteinium Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $49,177.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00412145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,131,026 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.