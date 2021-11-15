Electra Protocol (XEP) Price Reaches $0.0018

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $127,897.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00221014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,840,377,532 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

