Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
NASDAQ ELMS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
