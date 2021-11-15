Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

