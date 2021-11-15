Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Capitalization Tops $10,466.40

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $10,466.40 and approximately $122.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

