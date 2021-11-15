Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Ellington Financial worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

