Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $314.04 or 0.00491572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $6.20 billion and $110.84 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00146974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,732,837 coins and its circulating supply is 19,740,649 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

