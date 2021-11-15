Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) is set to announce its 9/30/2021 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. On average, analysts expect Elys Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 4.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELYS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Elys Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

