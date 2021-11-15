Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $99,202.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00094866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,992.10 or 1.00081459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.26 or 0.07103937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

