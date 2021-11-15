Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $346,375,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDR opened at 27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 26.43. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

