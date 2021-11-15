Endor Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.64 million and $44,656.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.00344805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001254 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002560 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00291346 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012595 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

