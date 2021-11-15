Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.08

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 49038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
