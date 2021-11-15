Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Energizer has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. 720,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,192. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

