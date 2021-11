ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Trading Down 10.7%

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) was down 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 20,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 853% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -28.90.

About ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Eneva SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities.

