Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

ENFN opened at $22.94 on Monday. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

In other news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

