Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENGIY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.11. 79,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Engie has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

