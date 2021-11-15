EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119,871.67

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $119,871.67 and approximately $25,639.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00222043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

