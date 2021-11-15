Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 531,695 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.