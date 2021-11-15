Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.51 on Monday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
