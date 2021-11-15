Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.51 on Monday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

