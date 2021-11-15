Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.51 on Monday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

