Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.51 on Monday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
