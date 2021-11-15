Enzyme (MLN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.07 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $120.89 or 0.00198066 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $216.72 million and $10.07 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

