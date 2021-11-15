EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001411 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $21.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

