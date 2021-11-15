Equal Market Capitalization Tops $929,158.53 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $929,158.53 and approximately $8,854.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00086499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

